Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Wilson (knee) won't be available to play Sunday against the Bengals, but the quarterback will slightly ramp up his activities in practice this week, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Joe Flacco will pick up a third consecutive start this weekend in Wilson's stead after the veteran helped lead the Jets to a thrilling 31-30 come-from-behind victory over the Browns in Week 2. Though Saleh wouldn't say definitively that Wilson will be ready to return to the lineup to start Week 4 against the Steelers, the coach noted that the second-year signal-caller is "progressing well" in his recovery from the arthroscopic right knee procedure he required Aug. 16.