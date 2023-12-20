Wilson (concussion) won't practice Wednesday and remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the Jets are "not closing the door yet" on Wilson being available for Sunday's game against the Commanders, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Wilson would start against Washington if he's able to clear concussion protocol. Should Wilson sit, Trevor Siemian -- who replaced Wilson in the first half of the 30-0 Week 15 loss to Miami -- would make his first start of 2023.