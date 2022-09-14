Wilson won't be available for Sunday's game against the Browns, as Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Joe Flacco will continue to fill in as the team's starting quarterback, with Wilson still working his way back from an Aug. 16 arthroscopic knee procedure, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Saleh already said last week that he didn't expect Wilson to be ready to start until Week 4 while the second-year signal-caller works back from his Aug. 16 arthroscopic right knee procedure. During Wednesday's practice, Wilson was at least able to take part in what Cimini described as very light on-field work, which hints at progress on some level. While Flacco remains the team's starter Week 2, Mike White is in line to serve as his backup for another game.