Coach Robert Saleh indicated Monday that if Wilson is able to clear the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, he'll remain the Jets' starting QB, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The report adds that if Wilson is unable to fully advance through the protocol, Trevor Siemian would be in line to start in his place. Meanwhile, per Eric Allen of the Jets' official site, the team has until Wednesday to decide whether to activate Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) from IR. It remains to be seen how the Jets -- who have been eliminated from playoff contention -- will approach the veteran QB's situation, but at this stage Cimini suggests that it seems unlikely that Rodgers will see action over New York's final three games.