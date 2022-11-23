Wilson is not in line to start Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was non-committal earlier this week on whether Wilson would retain the starting role for Week 12, but according to Schefter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is on track to head to the bench. At this stage, it's unclear whether Mike White or Joe Flacco will be in line to draw the start versus Chicago. Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports that Saleh is scheduled to address the media Wednesday, at which point a Week 12 starter could be announced.