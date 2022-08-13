Wilson reportedly suffered a bone bruise during Friday's preseason win over the Eagles, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
The news appeared to be dire immediately after Wilson limped to locker room Friday after going down due to a non-contact knee injury, but there seemed to be some growing optimism late in the evening that the second-year signal caller didn't suffer a major injury. This report would certainly seem to echo that statement, but it was also cushioned by the fact the Jets are reportedly doing additional tests to determine whether Wilson injured his meniscus during the aforementioned play. Expect the Jets to release more information as the weekend progresses.