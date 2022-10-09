Wilson completed 14 of 21 passes for 210 yards while adding two yards and a touchdown on four rushing attempts in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Dolphins.

Wilson's 79-yard pass to Breece Hall on the final play of the first quarter set up a one-yard Michael Carter rushing touchdown to open the second, and the quarterback ran one in himself from five yards out later in the first half. New York went on to add three more rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Wilson's mistake-free performance allowed the Jets to pull away in a game they led wire to wire. Between Hall and Carter in the backfield and the wide receiver trio of Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, the Jets have surrounded their second-year quarterback with weapons, and Wilson has responded by winning his first two starts of the season since returning from a preseason knee injury. He'll look to extend that winning streak in Week 6 against the Packers.