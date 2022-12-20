Wilson will start Thursday's game against the Jaguars with Mike White (ribs) ruled out, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilson will get a chance to audition in primetime as the Jets' playoff hopes hang in the balance, making Thursday's contest a potentially pivotal moment for the 2021 first-round pick's future with the team. The second-year pro threw for 317 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in last week's loss to the Lions, but he also missed a number of open throws. Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, Saleh said White will be evaluated on a weekly basis, so it's still too early to definitively say who New York's starter will be Jan. 01 versus the Seahawks.