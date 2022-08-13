Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Wilson will undergo an MRI on his right knee Saturday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Wilson left Friday's preseason win at Philadelphia early in the first quarter after he came up limping at the end of a seven-yard scramble. Eventually, the Jets ruled out a return for their franchise quarterback, and afterward Saleh told Brian Costello of the New York Post that an initial evaluation of Wilson's right knee implied the ACL is intact, which will be confirmed, one way or another, by Saturday's test. Assuming Wilson has to miss time, the team currently rosters QBs Joe Flacco, Mike White and Chris Streveler.