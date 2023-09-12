Coach Robert Saleh said Wilson will "be the guy" under center for the Jets for the rest of the season after Aaron Rodgers likely suffered an Achilles injury during Monday's 22-16 overtime win versus the Bills, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Wilson stepped in for Rodgers on the Jets' fifth offensive play after the latter left the game. Wilson had his usual struggles, completing 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception, rushing four times for six yards and getting sacked twice for a loss of 13 yards. The TD connection with Garrett Wilson with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter tied the contest at 13-all, and the third-year quarterback didn't need to take a snap in overtime due to Xavier Gipson's 65-yard punt return for the game-winning score. Moving forward, Zach Wilson will have plenty of skill-position talent to work with in Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook and Allen Lazard, among others.