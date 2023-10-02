Wilson completed 28 of his 39 pass attempts for 245 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while gaining 14 yards on two carries in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Kansas City.

Wilson struggled to complete half of his passing attempts through three appearances this season (52 percent entering Sunday), so expectations against the reigning Super Bowl champions were understandably low. The 2021 second overall pick responded with one of the cleaner passing performances we've seen him deliver to date. It would take more than one solid outing from the BYU product to undo the past two seasons of mediocrity, but it was an encouraging effort on the national stage against a legitimate contender. If Wilson can string together a couple more positive games, then we could start seeing him discussed as a potential option in fantasy circles. His next opportunity to do so comes against Denver next Sunday.