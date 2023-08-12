Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-0 win over Carolina. He added one rushing attempt for two yards.

Wilson delivered a decent performance while playing the entire first half. He spent the first two drives surrounded by the majority of New York's starters, with the notable exceptions of top wide receiver Garrett Wilson (ankle) and running back Breece Hall (knee). Wilson's touchdown pass came in the final seconds of the first half, as he found reserve tight end Kenny Yeboah from two yards out. The 24-year-old quarterback figures to see plenty of action over the Jets' two remaining preseason games before settling in as the backup to offseason addition Aaron Rodgers come the regular season.