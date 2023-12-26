Wilson (concussion) remains in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol Tuesday and his status for Thursday's game against the Browns is up-in-the-air, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Wilson was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report due to a concussion sustained just before halftime of the Jets' Week 15 divisional loss to the Dolphins. Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Wilson is "progressing," but unless he's able to get back on the practice field in at least a limited capacity Tuesday, it will be difficult for the quarterback to gain clearance in time for Thursday Night Football. Trevor Siemian will get a second straight start if Wilson is unable to play.