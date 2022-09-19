Wilson (knee) is not in contention to play Week 3 versus the Bengals, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

The Jets continue to take a cautious approach to Wilson's recovery, one that reportedly won't involve rushing him back on the field until he's back in full form. As such, Wilson's earliest possible return date is expected to be Oct. 02 versus the Steelers. Joe Flacco is fresh off orchestrating a four-touchdown, 307-yard comeback win over the Browns, and he stands to remain New York's starter until Wilson is back to 100 percent.