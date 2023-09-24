Wilson completed 18 of 36 passes for 157 yards while rushing once for one yard in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

Wilson threw for only 29 yards in the first half as the Jets took a 10-3 deficit into the locker room. He came alive with 79 passing yards on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive capped by a one-yard Nick Bawden touchdown run, but Wilson failed to produce a first down on New York's next two possessions. He got one last chance as the Jets got the ball with 16 seconds left, and Wilson almost pulled off the miracle comeback, as his Hail Mary on the final play bounced off Randall Cobb's hand after a 29-yard pass to Garrett Wilson and spike. Wilson showed some flashes of potential with the Jets in desperation mode in the fourth quarter, but he was putrid before then. Despite Wilson's struggles, coach Robert Saleh said after the game that the 2021 second overall draft pick will remain the starting quarterback in Week 4 against the Chiefs, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.