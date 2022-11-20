Wilson completed nine of 22 passes for 77 yards and rushed three times for 26 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots.

After completing only one of his first six passes for six yards, Wilson uncorked a 34-yard moonball down the sideline to Denzel Mims, which set up a game-tying field goal in the second quarter. He got no help from the running game in the first half, as Jets running backs combined for 10 yards on nine rushing attempts while Wilson himself had 26 yards on three scrambles. New York's ground game stayed quiet after halftime while Wilson failed to make an impact with either his arms or his legs -- the Jets picked up just two first downs in the second half in a game that was decided by a Patriots punt return touchdown in the final seconds. Wilson will look to shake off this disastrous performance in Week 12 against a far less stout Bears defense.