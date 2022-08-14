Wilson will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Wilson suffered a bone bruise and a meniscus tear during Friday's preseason opener and will undergo a minor surgery. Initial reports suggested the second-year quarterback would miss 2-to-4 weeks, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh won't discuss a timetable until the procedure is finished. "We're optimistic," Saleh said. "But he's not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision." In the meantime, expect Joe Flacco to take all the starting reps.