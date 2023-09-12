Wilson will direct the Jets offense Sunday in Dallas and beyond after the team confirmed that Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles during Monday's overtime win against the Bills, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Rodgers lasted just four plays before being lost for the season. Wilson then took over New York's offense and put together an uneven performance that included 140 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception on 67 percent passing, four carries for six yards and two sacks taken for 13 yards lost. Coach Robert Saleh and company will move forward with Wilson at quarterback, but the potential exists for the team to bring in a veteran option as soon as this week to bolster the QB room. Currently, Tim Boyle is the only other healthy signal-caller on the Jets, and he's situated on the practice squad.