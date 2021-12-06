Wilson completed 23 of his 38 pass attempts for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 33-18 loss to the Eagles.

Wilson set new career-high marks in pass attempts and total touchdowns. Though he averaged only 5.9 yards per attempt, Wilson managed to connect for a pair of short touchdown throws coming from three and one yards away. He found the end zone on a third occasion on a quarterback sneak late in the first quarter to record the second rushing touchdown of his career. Though Wilson is still inconsistent and mistake-prone, he did manage to distribute the ball well to key playmakers on the team such as Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder. Even after the loss, there were positives to take away from his performance heading into a Week 14 matchup against New Orleans.