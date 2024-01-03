Rich Cimini of ESPN.com believes Wilson -- who remains in concussion protocol and won't play in Sunday's season finale against the Patriots -- likely won't be back with the Jets next season.

After struggling for two seasons as the starter, Wilson was demoted to a backup role behind Aaron Rodgers heading into his third NFL season. Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays into the season, thus thrusting Wilson back into a starting role. The second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has shown flashes of brilliance, but he hasn't sustained strong play while catching some bad breaks along the way. After posting his best game of the season with 301 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 14 win over the Texans, Wilson was concussed in the first half of the team's Week 15 loss to Miami, and that may be his final chapter as a Jet. With Rodgers set to return in 2024, the Jets will likely opt for a more reliable backup to their 40-year-old starter.