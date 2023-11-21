Coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday that Wilson will be inactive but the Jets' emergency third quarterback Friday against the Dolphins, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

One day removed from his demotion as the Jets' starting quarterback, Wilson's fate for the foreseeable future seemingly has been confirmed, while Tim Boyle takes over No. 1 duties and Trevor Siemian serves as the backup signal-caller. If Wilson doesn't see the field again this season, he'll finish it with 1,944 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions on 59 percent passing, 33 carries for 199 yards and nine fumbles (five lost).