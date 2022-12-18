Wilson completed 18 of 35 passes for 317 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Lions. He added three rushing attempts for seven yards.

After a quiet first quarter, Wilson produced consecutive big plays through the air to open the second, finding Garrett Wilson for a 33-yard gain before tossing a 40-yard touchdown to C.J. Uzomah to tie the score at seven. Later in the second quarter, Wilson uncorked a 50-yard deep ball to Jeff Smith to set up a field goal to end the first half. The second-year quarterback finished the first half with 185 passing yards and no turnovers, but he was picked off on the first possession after halftime on an ill-advised sideline throw. Wilson bounced back with a one-yard touchdown pass to Uzomah to give New York a 17-13 lead with 4:41 to go in the fourth quarter. Detroit retook the lead with 1:49 remaining, and while Wilson gave his team a chance with a 20-yard pass to Elijah Moore on 4th and 18 with one second left, Greg Zuerlein missed a 58-yard field-goal attempt to drop the Jets to 7-7. New York plays again in just four days, which doesn't give Mike White (ribs) much time to recover from the injury that kept him out against the Lions, meaning Wilson will likely remain under center against the Jaguars in Week 16.