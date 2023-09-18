Wilson completed 12 of 27 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys. He added 36 rushing yards on five carries.

The third-year QB actually led the Jets in rushing, as the Dallas defense put together another dominant performance. Wilson's numbers in the first half were fairly solid, highlighted by a 68-yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson (undisclosed) in the second quarter, but all three of his INTs came on New York's final three drives as he tried to make something happen to bring his team back from a 17-point deficit. Wilson faces another potentially tough matchup in Week 3 against the Patriots.