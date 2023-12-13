Wilson (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, head coach Robert Saleh relayed Monday that Wilson was dealing with a minor knee issue, but the Jets never had much concern that the injury would affect his status for a Week 15 matchup with the Dolphins. After a two-game benching, Wilson stepped back into the starting role this past weekend against the Texans and turned in one of the best performances of his career. He completed 27 of 36 pass attempts for 301 yards and two touchdowns and carried three times for 12 yards in the Jets' 30-6 win en route to taking home AFC Player of the Week honors.