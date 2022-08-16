Wilson's knee surgery was successful, with no surprises from the original diagnosis, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It sounds liked doctors were able to address his meniscus by trimming it rather than repairing it. That was the Jets' expectation, but there was some chance he'd need a repair, which might've put his 2022 season in jeopardy. Instead, Wilson could be looking at a timetable as short as 2-4 weeks, though Cimini notes that the Jets won't put him on the field until he's back to 100 percent. Connor Hughes of The Athletic supports the notion that Wilson is likely to return closer to the one-month mark than two weeks, while Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Joe Flacco is expected to start Week 1 against the Ravens.