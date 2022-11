Coach Robert Saleh was non-committal Monday on whether Wilson will start this Sunday's game against the Bears, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Per Cimini, the Jets plan to evaluate their QB situation in the coming days, with different scenarios potentially on the table. With that in mind, it's unclear whether the team would turn to Mike White or Joe Flacco if Saleh decides to replace Wilson this weekend, but either way this is a situation to monitor closely in the coming days.