Head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Wilson will be a healthy inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Mike White (ribs) was cleared for contract earlier Monday and is in line to reclaim the starting gig, so Saleh is opting to have the veteran Joe Flacco operate as the primary backup to White, sending Wilson to the inactive list again. Even if White wasn't cleared, it's possible Wilson would've ceded to the starting job to Flacco or Chris Streveler after back-to-back bad outings. Despite Wilson's struggles this year, Saleh remains confident in the 2021 first-round pick, saying the young quarterback is still a huge part of the Jets' future, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.