Head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson will be a healthy inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Mike White will draw a third straight start, and Joe Flacco will operate as the backup, leaving Wilson out of the mix again. Saleh added that the plan is for Wilson to get back on the field at some point this season, but the Jets don't appear to be in a hurry to make that move, especially if White continues to play at a high level.