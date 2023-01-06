Wilson will be active in Sunday's game against the Dolphins as the backup to starting quarterback Joe Flacco, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Earlier in the week, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson would remain a healthy inactive for the season finale, but the Jets opted for a change in plans while Mike White continues to tend to four fractured ribs. White was able to play through the injury in last week's loss to the Seahawks that ended the Jets' playoff hopes, and with little at stake in Week 18, the coaching staff won't take any chances with the injured signal-caller. Wilson will thus get one chance to suit up again before the season comes to a close, but the Jets likely won't plan to have him take any snaps Sunday unless Flacco exits early with an injury or performs poorly. The Jets are still likely to re-evaluate Wilson's future with the franchise this offseason after the 2021 No. 2 overall pick failed to show much notable improvement in his second NFL season.