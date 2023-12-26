Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday that Wilson hasn't cleared concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Browns.

Wilson doesn't seem to have made much tangible progress through the five-step protocol since suffering the concussion in a Dec. 17 loss to Miami, as he remained listed as a non-participant Monday on the Jets' initial Week 17 practice report. The Jets have determined that Wilson won't pass all five phases of the protocol before Thursday, so he'll miss a second game in a row while Trevor Siemian gets another turn as the team's starting quarterback. Wilson could still be in the mix for the start in the season finale versus the Patriots in Week 18, provided he can clear the protocol.