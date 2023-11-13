Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Wilson will remain the Jets' starting quarterback, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Saleh reiterated that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will also continue to call the offensive plays. Wilson has been dreadful this season, checking in at 31st in completion percentage (59.8 percent), 30th in touchdown throws (five) and 29th in yards per attempt (6.1), while the Jets have been downright bad on third downs. The Jets don't seem willing to give Tim Boyle any starts and are going to keep riding it out with Wilson despite just one offensive touchdown over their last three games.