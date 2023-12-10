Wilson completed 27 of 36 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Texans. He added three rushing attempts for 12 yards and lost a fumble.

Making his first start since Week 11, Wilson posted his first 300-yard performance of the season and third of his career. Neither team scored until Wilson connected with Randall Cobb for a 15-yard touchdown on the first possession of the third quarter. That drive started a stretch of three touchdowns in four drives for the Jets. Wilson lost a fumble on the lone non-scoring possession over that span but bounced back with a three-yard touchdown pass to Breece Hall. Unless Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) is declared ready to play in Week 15 against the Dolphins, Wilson has earned himself another start after leading the offense to 30 second-half points to snap the Jets' five-game losing streak.