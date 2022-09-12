Wilson (knee) will work with receivers in individual drills ahead of Week 2, but he won't do any full-team drills, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Wilson had an outside shot at playing Week 1, but after he was ruled out, the team said he likely won't suit up until at least Week 4. It's an encouraging sign to see the young quarterback returning to practice, but he likely still has a long rehab ahead of him. Joe Flacco drew the start in the season-opening loss to the Ravens, and coach Robert Saleh said the veteran would "more than likely" start again in Week 2 with Wilson sidelined.