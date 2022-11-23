Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Wednesday that Wilson will be a healthy inactive for this weekend's game against the Bears as the Jets' third quarterback, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

After Wilson completed just nine of 22 pass attempts for 77 yards in last week's 10-3 loss to the Patriots, Saleh was unwilling to commit to the No. 2 overall picki in the 2021 draft retaining the starting role. Saleh clarified his plans for Week 12 when he spoke to the media Wednesday, noting that Mike White will step in as the Jets' new starter, while Joe Flacco will serve as the No. 2 quarterback. The Jets may be leaving the door open for Wilson to reclaim the starting role beyond Week 12, with Saleh noting that the young signal-caller "needs a reset," per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. According to Allen, Saleh went on to say that Wilson is still viewed as the Jets' franchise signal-caller, in spite of his rough start to his second season. Since debuting Week 4 after missing the Jets' first three contests while recovering from a meniscectomy and a bone bruise to his right knee, Wilson has completed just 55.6 percent of his passes for 6.8 yards per attempt and a 4:5 TD:INT over seven games.