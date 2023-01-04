Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Wednesday that Wilson will remain a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Even though the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention with their 23-6 loss to Seattle this past weekend, Saleh won't use a mostly meaningless season finale as an opportunity to get another look at Wilson, as Mike White will make a second straight start while Joe Flacco dresses as the backup quarterback. Though Wilson will be in street clothes for the second consecutive week to close out the season, Saleh reiterated that the organization remains committed to maximizing the No. 2 overall pick's potential, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. The Jets' offseason moves at the quarterback position will likely dictate whether that's in fact the case after Wilson wrapped up a disappointing sophomore season with a 54.5 percent completion rate for 7.0 yards per attempt and a 6:7 TD:INT over his nine appearances.