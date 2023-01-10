Wilson finished his second season with 1,688 passing yards and a 6:7 TD:INT in nine starts. He added 102 yards and one touchdown on 28 rushing attempts, in addition to catching a two-yard touchdown.

Wilson didn't show much progress from his forgettable rookie season, but the team around him improved substantially, allowing Wilson to post a 5-4 record in 2022 after opening his career with a 3-10 record. The second player selected in the 2021 NFL Draft will likely remain on the Jets' roster in 2023, but Wilson won't be handed the starting role and will probably come into camp as the backup. New York's expected to add an alternative under center, either by re-signing Mike White or pursuing a veteran starter via trade or free agency.