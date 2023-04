The Jets selected Kuntz in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 220th overall.

Kuntz had a lot of helium heading into the draft, thanks to his standout athletic profile. The 6-foot-7, 255-pounder ultimately slid down the board due to his relative lack of production in college at a combination of Penn State and Old Dominion. Kuntz is a raw prospect, but with some patience, he could emerge as a viable target in the Jets' pass-catching corps.