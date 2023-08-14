Kuntz caught both of his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-0 preseason win over Carolina.

Kuntz found the end zone for the first time in his young NFL career from four yards out in the fourth quarter. The 2023 seventh-round pick out of Old Dominion has enticing physical tools, with excellent speed and leaping ability in a 6-foot-7, 255-pound frame, but Kuntz is viewed as more of a long-term project. His most likely outcome for 2023 is spending the season on the Jets' practice squad, as Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert (shoulder) and Kenny Yeboah are all ahead of Kuntz on the depth chart at tight end.