The Jets signed Kuntz to the 53-man roster Wednesday.

He takes the roster spot of LT Duane Brown, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. 24-year-old Kuntz has never appeared in a regular-season game. With Jeremy Ruckert (concussion) out for Thursday's game against the Browns and C.J. Uzomah (knee) on injured reserve, Kuntz could make his NFL debut behind Tyler Conklin and Kenny Yeboah.