Lewis was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Lewis was let go by the Cardinals this offseason after he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Air Force. Lewis racked up 94 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and 2 interceptions in his collegiate career, and he'll likely battle for a depth role for the 2020 season.