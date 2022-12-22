Knight (ankle) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars.
Though Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site noted earlier in the week that Knight came out of a Week 15 loss to Detroit with an ankle issue, the running back wasn't listed on the team's first two Week 16 injury reports, before being listed as full practice participant Wednesday and questionable for Thursday's contest. With Knight's active status confirmed, look for the 5-foot-10, 209-pounder to lead New York's ground game versus Jacksonville barring any setbacks or limitations, with Michael Carter mixing in and Ty Johnson on hand in reserve.
