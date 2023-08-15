Knight's chances of making the Jets' roster took a hit Monday, as Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that New York has agreed to a one-year contract with Dalvin Cook (shoulder).

With Breece Hall (knee) and Cook likely locked into the top two spots on the depth chart when healthy, the Jets are unlikely to keep all three of Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda and Knight, and it wouldn't be surprising if only one of the latter three made the team. Carter was a fourth-round pick in 2021 and Abanikanda was a fifth-round pick in 2023, so the team has the least draft capital invested in Knight, who appeared in seven games for the Jets last season after signing as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State.