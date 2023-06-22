Knight (undisclosed) has been banged up at OTAs and has mostly been working off to the side, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The exact nature of Knight's injury hasn't been revealed, but he can ill afford to miss extensive time once training camp kicks off, as Knight will be battling for one of the final roster spots on the team. Heading into his second NFL season, Knight currently looks like the fourth running back on the Jets' depth chart behind Breece Hall (knee), Michael Carter and rookie fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda.