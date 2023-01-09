Knight rushed 12 times for 22 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Dolphins.
Knight burst onto the scene with consecutive 100-yard scrimmage games, but he cooled off after the hot start, totaling only 70 rushing yards on 39 rushing attempts for a paltry 1.8 yards per carry over his last four appearances. The undrafted rookie could factor into the Jets' backfield plans next season, though he'll likely be pushed to a reserve role whenever Breece Hall (knee) is deemed healthy. Knight totaled exactly 300 yards on 85 carries and 13 catches for 100 yards on 14 targets across seven appearances.
