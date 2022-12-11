With Michael Carter (ankle) back from a one-game absence and James Robinson inactive, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com relays that the Jets will roll with a Week 14 backfield of Knight, Carter and Ty Johnson.

Though Cimini notes that Carter is in line to see his share of touches in his return and Johnson is a candidate to see third-down work, he suggests that Knight could claim a larger share of the carries Sunday, on the heels of two straight strong efforts filling in for Carter. In such a context, Knight should continue to offer a degree of week 14 fantasy utility versus a Buffalo defense that has yielded an average of 101.8 rushing yards per game to date.