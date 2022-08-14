Knight rushed six times for 13 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 24-21 preseason win over Philadelphia. He also returned two kickoffs for 63 yards, with a long of 52.

Knight's a long shot to make the Jets' roster, but the rookie undrafted free agent from NC State helped his case with a strong preseason debut. He moved the pile to score from two yards out in the third quarter and also showcased his abilities as a return man on special teams. Knight should get plenty of playing time in New York's next preseason game, Aug. 22 against the Falcons.