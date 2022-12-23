Knight rushed six times for minus-2 yards and brought in his only target for 15 yards in the Jets' 19-3 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night.

Knight paced the Jets' running backs in rush attempts, but that was largely irrelevant due to the sparse volume and the non-existent production it led to. Knight's brief moment of success came on his one reception, but he'll head into what is a favorable Week 17 road matchup against the Seahawks with 21 yards on 19 carries over his last two games. Although Knight had put in a full practice Wednesday despite dealing with an ankle issue, the extra time between Thursday and the game against Seattle should benefit the rookie's overall health.