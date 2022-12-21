Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars after being listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site previously noted that Knight came out of the Jets' Week 15 loss to Detroit with the ankle issue, but he wasn't listed on the team's first two Week 16 injury reports. Per Cimini, Knight is trending toward playing versus Jacksonville, but the questionable designation nonetheless makes the running back's status worth confirming ahead of Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
