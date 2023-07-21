Knight (undisclosed) is participating in training camp, Eric Allen and Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site report.

Knight missed most of OTAs due to an undisclosed injury, but he has healed up for the beginning of training camp. He rotated in on kick returns, as did fellow running backs Michael Carter and Travis Dye. The Jets also have Breece Hall (knee) -- who opened training camp on the PUP list -- and rookie fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda in the backfield, so Knight will need a strong performance in training camp and preseason to secure a roster spot after appearing in seven games with the Jets as a rookie in 2022.