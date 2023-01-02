Knight carried the ball eight times for 27 yards and caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks.

The rookie running back has another disappointing performance despite leading the Jets backfield in touches, albeit barely over Ty Johnson (nine touches). With New York now eliminated from playoff contention, the focus of the team's game plan in Week 18 could be on developing younger players, but Knight's poor numbers the last few games may have already shown the Jets all they needed to see.